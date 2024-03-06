A groundbreaking study from Perth, Australia, published in JAMA Pediatrics has found that only 1% of transgender youth receiving gender-affirming care at a clinic reidentified with their sex assigned at birth. This is in addition to the 4% who reidentified during the mental health assessment period or earlier and did not proceed with receiving gender-affirming care. The study, based on 552 young patients from 2014 to 2020, is poised to significantly influence the debate on gender-affirming care due to its unique methodology, which does not suffer from loss to follow-up—the detransition status of 548 patients was successfully determined. It will likely be cited as the most compelling study on low detransition rates in the coming months.

The study was made possible by the unique circumstances of the Perth Gender Diversity Service (GDS) clinic. As the only youth gender clinic in the state of Western Australia, the system was relatively isolated from other gender clinics. The clinicians treating patients took detailed notes on case closures and the reasons for those closures and followed up with appointments extensively. This allowed researchers to examine not only medical databases to find the status of each individual patient but also to research each patient's clinical circumstances. As a result, reidentification status was able to be determined at the point of measurement for nearly every patient.

The study examined every patient who attended the clinic from 2014 to 2020. Out of 995 referred patients, 552 had their records closed by 2020. For these closed records, researchers determined the reasons by examining medical databases to ascertain if patients continued to adult care. If not, they deeply reviewed clinical notes to identify the closure reason—only in four cases were they unable to find a reason, completely bypassing "loss to follow-up," a term referring to the portion of a research dataset that could not be collected when following up with patients who do not respond when contacted in studies that use a follow-up methodology. The vast majority of records were closed due to transfer to adult services. Only 29 patients reidentified with their sex assigned at birth, and of those, only two did so after the mental health assessment and commencement of gender-affirming medical care.

See the following chart from the study that shows when reidentification occurred:

Reidentification of trans youth in new study.

Among those who reidentified with their sex assigned at birth, the researchers noted that they could not always determine a reason for detransition, desistance, or reidentification, and did not seek to study that aspect - they did not, for instance, determine the rates of regret for those who did detransition. They also stated that they could not ascertain whether any of those who returned to an identification with their assigned sex at birth later pursued adult gender-affirming care. The extent to which family pressure influenced the decision to reidentify with their assigned sex at birth remains uncertain. Half of the cases of reidentification involved direct clinician contact with the patient, while the other half was reported by a parent or caregiver.

You can see the further details on the two patients who did reidentify here:

Reidentification pathway for the two patients who reidentified.

The study contributes to a substantial body of literature indicating low detransition rates. A study of 317 transgender youth in the United States reported similar findings of low detransition or desistance rates, with only 2.5% of transgender youth identifying as cisgender after five years of follow-up. A Dutch study also reported comparably low rates. According to a review of literature by Cornell University, the regret rate for gender-affirming care ranges from 0.3% to 3.8%, depending on the study's methodology. However, this study stands out due to its very large sample size, data spanning six years of transgender care, and and which does not suffer from "loss to follow-up.”

In recent months, legislators and organizations opposing gender affirming care have erroneously implied that regret, desistance, and detransition rates are high, and that detransition is a major issue that should be used to justify banning gender affirming care. This was a big feature in the Pamela Paul New York Times story as well as the recent heavily-editorialized “WPATH leaks” claims. A handful of detransitioners appear in multiple anti-trans hearings, including Chloe Cole and Prisha Mosely, who have advocated for bans in multiple states, have also been featured in anti-trans ads in Australia, begging the question: if regret and detransition rates are so high, why are the same few always featured? The study concludes with one piece of advice for clinicians treating trans patients: “The specter of reidentification need not overshadow clinical care frameworks,” and that patients and families can be reassured they will receive quality healthcare if their needs change.

Update: The story has been clarified to show an end date of 2020 instead of 2022, and to show that it does not suffer from “loss to follow up” due to a methodology that does not require seeking patients out and following up.