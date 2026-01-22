Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
38m

Annnd, we're back to bad news.

Reply
Share
ILoveKitties's avatar
ILoveKitties
29m

There must be alligator crap or something in the water that makes Florida politician's brains become smooth and mushy.

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture