Aurelia
39m

IDK why her death is hitting me so hard. Maybe it's because she was a CS major (I majored in CS in college). Maybe it's just the weight of everything. All I know is that if these right-wing fash hadn't decided to make us trans folks their scapegoat, Lia might be alive today. Like I said before, the blood of every trans person who has taken their own life is on the hands of the transphobes.

Consuelo Beck-Sague, MD
40m

It makes me so SICK that this young woman died, and by her own hand. There is NO WAY this is not completely terrifying to every trans woman, including those who “pass”. You can lose everything. You WILL lose everything. And for WHAT? Our other Lia (Thomas… people, we have to reach out to every trans person of all ages, all walks of life…) is proof that there is nothing so PETTY, so CRUEL and RIDICULOUS that this vindictiveness won’t embrace. My philosophy is that everyone, anyone, could be a trans person who has not disclosed. So each of us must seize every opportunity to say everywhere that trans people need their lives and rights protected. We may be saving a person who’s close to the edge.

