Brianna Amore
And OF COURSE those on the right screech "But what about the chiiiildrennnn?" Yet they can never produce a SHRED of evidence that trans people harm children. Meanwhile I have yet to see a single day pass where there isn't yet another case of a preacher or church worker who was just arrested or charged with possessing child porn, or having committed child sexual assault.

And that's not including the KNOWN CHILD PREDATOR HIMSELF who sits in the White House. I think as this Epstein scandal grows in scale and scope more and more people are seeing just how hollow and hypocritical the Right is when it comes to trans rights.

Asha
So good to see this.

