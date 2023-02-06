Erin In The Morning Subscribers: Ask Me Anything February Edition
Periodically, I host an AMA for subscribers where they can ask me anything. Next week, I will go through the questions and answer many of them on camera.
Hey everyone! It’s that time again! Every week, I host questions from other people about transgender legislation, life, advocacy, and even just fun questions about my life outside of activism. Later once I have gotten enough questions, I will make a video going through my answers to them! This is one of my ways to give back to some of my subscribers.
So go ahead, ask away in the comments!
How do we set about connecting with or forming an underground railroad for TransFolk living in Trans hostile states that might need assistance either where they live now or assistance in moving to safer places? How to maintain security from hostile forces to even have this discussion online in the open subject to key word searches?
I live in a safe place (for now) with excellent Trans Health Care and want to be able to assist Sisters and Brothers in need.
How do you seem to live in this hatred and also be able to take care of your mental and physical well-being. I’m mostly asking about the mental health aspect. Even just hearing about makes me so incredibly depressed and resentful about the world around me. I hear you say you have a child. How do you keep a bubble in your home filled with kindness and love when it’s being assaulted on all sides constantly? Hoping you and yours are very well - Ave