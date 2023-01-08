Erin In The Morning Subscribers: Ask Me Anything
Periodically, I host an AMA for subscribers where they can ask me anything. Next week, I will go through the questions and answer many of them on camera.
For subscribers, I periodically host a video series called "Erin Answers" geared at answering your questions about trans legislation, life, and just about anything. This will be your chance to ask me questions specific to your state, questions about activism, and questions about my work. I'll answer the questions on video sometime in the next week.
So go ahead, ask away in the comments!
It goes without saying that we all need and appreciate you. Especially down here in Texas.
I know it would be difficult for you to testify in person at the various State Legislatures but I was wondering and hoping you could prepare several general responses (two minutes long) that we could have our LGBTQI+ community use to model their testimony after?
And let us know if you ever get down to Austin. Would love to host you in our house should you chose to avail yourself of this opportunity.
Masha
Hi Erin, Thank you so much for all the work you're doing and the constant vigilance it clearly asks of you, as well as what I'm sure is a big psychological toll. We deeply appreciate you! I have a question about your sense of how the queer community at large is responding to all of this violent anti-trans legislation. I remember reading a tweet, which might have been from Gillian Branstetter, in which she quoted one of the people organizing this anti-trans agenda, and this person said something like, "If we isolated the T+ from the rest of the LGBT+ community, we'll be able to target them more effectively, because the queer community isn't as unified as they'd like to think." This wasn't the quote exactly, but that's the gist of it. (Maybe you know what I'm referring to?) So my question is whether this accurately describes the anti-trans strategies you're seeing? Is the anti-trans violence not only directly aimed at trans-plus people as the most vulnerable among the LGBT community, but also at dividing us from the stronger parts of our community? And from what you're seeing among LGBT+ activism, is the community remaining unified and rallying around our T+ people? I'm in rural Appalachia, and it's hard to see the larger political landscape from here. I don't think there's the kind of larger movement that supported, for example, Obergefell vs. Hodges. I'd love to be wrong about that. I'm wondering what you see?