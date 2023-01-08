Hey everyone! For subscribers, I periodically host a video series called “Erin Answers” geared at answering your questions about trans legislation, life, and just about anything. This will be your chance to ask me questions specific to your state, questions about activism, and questions about my work. I’ll answer the questions on video sometime in the next week. So if you subscribe, thank you so much for supporting my work, and if you don’t but would like to ask a question, please subscribe today!

So go ahead, ask away in the comments!