Joanne
1h

The Department of Education is merely doing what every governmental agency in NAZI Germany did. That is, they are demonstrating to the public that a minority community is actually a non-human entity. Once they succeed in convincing the general population that we are not only a threat, but also not human (i.e. demonic), it will be easy to convince them that the logical, nay moral, solution is extermination. Hyperbole aside, this has played out before. The goal is to turn this into a holy war (i.e. reject the physical evidence and only accept what is being preached). We have to keep pushing back, and have to recognize that our very existence is under threat.

Mike Gelt
40m

The Department of Education’s decision to target middle school students for participating in co-ed cheer squads is reckless, cruel, and fundamentally un-American.

This is not about fairness in sports.

It is about using the power of the federal government to intimidate children, punish schools, and enforce an ideological agenda that has nothing to do with education.

Middle school cheerleading is not a contact sport, not a competitive advantage arms race, and not a legitimate civil rights concern.

It is an extracurricular activity centered on teamwork, school spirit, and inclusion.

Dragging children into federal investigations over co-ed participation is an abuse of authority and a grotesque distortion of Title IX’s purpose.

Title IX was enacted to expand opportunity, not to weaponize bureaucracy against kids who do not conform to rigid gender expectations.

Threatening schools for allowing inclusive, co-ed cheer squads undermines local control, tramples common sense, and sends a chilling message to students that their government views them as political targets rather than children deserving of protection.

This campaign does real harm. It stigmatizes students, invites harassment, and pressures schools to exclude kids simply to avoid federal retaliation.

That is not safeguarding education. That is authoritarian overreach masquerading as compliance.

I reject the idea that the federal government should be policing middle school activities to score culture-war points.

The Department of Education should be defending students’ right to learn, belong, and participate safely in school life, not bullying districts into exclusion and fear.

Hands off our kids. Hands off our schools. And stop using children as collateral damage in a manufactured political crusade.

