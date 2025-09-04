Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beverly Trafton 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Beverly Trafton 🏳️‍⚧️
2h

I'm all for free speech, but there are limitations. Calling for violence against a marginalized community should NEVER be condoned. F U Ro Khanna.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Evelyn Belle Scott's avatar
Evelyn Belle Scott
2h

Further evidence that what we are up against will not be defeated if we all just "vote blue".

Again, I don't think Trump cares much about this issue specifically - he's just a political opportunist, and he knows it serves his political and financial interest to exploit a moral panic.

In that regard, he and Khanna and Newsom and many others are actually all on the same team.

This is a well-funded, well-organized, bipartisan effort to destroy us. Party politics will not save us here. We must turn to one another and our allies and construct our own independent legal, medical, and social support networks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture