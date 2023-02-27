Consider Getting Girl Scout Cookies From A Trans Kid This Year!
Trans kids are under attack in the United States. Lets make their lives a little easier by getting some girl scout cookies from them!
Please support my independent reporting and activism on transgender legislation by subscribing. You help me keep this going and keep people informed.
Hey everyone! Today is going to be a much truncated newsletter - I am getting a wisdom tooth removed and so my coverage will be light to non-existent! However, we are in luck because today, February 27th, is the day that the Girl Scouts releases direct ship orders. Every year, I do a twitter thread detailing how you can buy girl scout cookies from transgender girl scouts!
Trans kids are under attack nationwide - lets make some trans girl scouts extremely happy and get some yummy cookies to boot!
The Scouts:
Sean is a trans girl in Ohio. She's extremely active in her local community and raising awareness about trans youth in the Girl Scouts. Get some tasty cookies from her! Get them here!
V is a nonbinary scout that loves art, video games, reading, and hopes to use the funds raised to travel to Alaska with their troop! Get cookies here!
Blue is trying to go on a 14 day sea kayaking trip with their troop! Help them get there and get some yummy cookies! Get cookies here!
Asch is a nonbinary scout who wants to complete their silver award project! Get some cookies now!
Logan is a trans girl in her second year as a daisy scout in girl scouts! Help Logan get to her goals! Go ahead and buy her cookies today!
Ari is raising money to go camping at Great Wolf Lodge with their troop! Buy some cookies and help her make that trip!
Gavin, Sam, and Sophia are a group of nonbinary and/or trans scouts who are working on traveling to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane recovery work! Lets get them to Puerto Rico by buying their cookies!
G is a trans girl scout who wants to help save the "chubby unicorn" (the northern white rhino) with her troop at the San Diego Zoo. She loves to camp, read, and ride horses. Buy her cookies to help her get to her goal!
This troop in Georgia is fiercely inclusive of their trans girl in their girl scout troop and wants to raise money for their initiatives! Buy their cookies here!
Paige is a trans girl who fled Texas. She's also a girl scout trying who is selling cookies for her first year! Lets help her by making a purchase!
Kit is a gender fluid scout raising money for camping trips and other activities! Support Kit today!
Phoenix is a nonbinary scout trying to raise money for a trip to Puerto Rico in 2024! Buy some cookies!
Jayden is raising money to benefit their community with service projects. Go ahead and buy some cookies.
Penny is a nonbinary scout! Get their cookies today!
Luc is a non binary scout that wants to go to New York City with their troop. They also want to lead a Silver Project to help the LGBTQ community. Buy some cookies today!
Lily is a scout in a LGBTQ friendly troop for girls and their families. Her goal is to cover dues for three fellow scouts and make camp more affordable for families. Get some cookies!
Candor is a nonbinary 8th grade Cadette participating in their 9th cookie season to help pay for summer camp. Buy their cookies and support them!
Kaila goes by she/they pronouns and is excited to go camping with their troop this spring and hopes to learn archery. Get cookies!
U is gender-fluid kid and a member of a Girl Scouts troop that also supports another trans Girl Scout. They are both hoping to go to camp this year and do lots of fun activities! Purchase cookies today!
Joshua (she/her) is a trans scout thriving with her troop in California who would love to sell you some cookies to enjoy! Her cookies are here!
Em is a nonbinary scout excited to raise money for a trip to Savannah Georgia in a couple of years! They also use their money to go camping at least once a year. It is their favorite activity in scouting. Get cookies!
If you have a trans or nonbinary scout you would like to add to this list, please feel free to send me a message on twitter or the form on my website, or leave a comment! Thank you all for being such a wonderful community, and I am blessed to be able to write for all of you and deliver feel-good things like this throughout attacks on us all.
Now… off to the dentist, I need to make sure my teeth are in good shape to enjoy the boxes I bought! :)
Please support my independent reporting and activism on transgender legislation by subscribing. You help me keep this going and keep people informed.
-
Consider Getting Girl Scout Cookies From A Trans Kid This Year!
I learned in 1998 that the Girl Scout organization does not discriminate against troop leaders who are gay. They are only interested in whether the woman is a competent leader for young girls, enjoys working with them, and also works well with their parents. They aren't worried about whether girls are being "groomed" to become lesbians. When I spoke to the state leader at that time, the woman thought it was preposterous to think that would be possible, and she was not gay. I encourage you to check out the Girl Scout website to see what they are up to these days. They are doing amazing things, far more than when I was a girl scout 60 years ago, we didn't do the things girls are doing today. They climb mountains, dive into oceans, learn robotics, welcome refuges, impact communities with advocacy on many issues, and more. I really appreciate the list of transgender girls to buy cookies from. I will buy from one of the girls.
I’ve been sharing this with all my friends today. Let’s go!!