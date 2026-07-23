Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Anthony Feig's avatar
Anthony Feig
7h

Can we keep the books and get rid of Florida instead?

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
8hEdited

TY Erin.

This is just pathetic and stupid near beyond belief even for FL. Libraries are closer to being a church to me than any building with a steeple I've ever been in.

Between what the Heritage Foundation revealed they think of women's sports, women being in the professions, Trump! incompetently warring with Iran . . . and all the damn rest of it . . . and this, I hope November is such a bloodbath for the GOP not a trace of MAGA remains nationally, and is reduced to reddest handful of states. I suppose a complete removal is too much to hope for.

"The circulation rates are less than in most schools—less than one checkout a day," <-- Go figure red school districts aren't places people read.

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