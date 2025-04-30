Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kai Scott (he/him)'s avatar
Kai Scott (he/him)
10hEdited

Here is a resource for trans people in the US looking to come to Canada, including claiming refugee status: https://cwhwc.com/2025/02/moving-to-canada-immigration-overview-for-transgender-us-citizens/.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Natalie's avatar
Natalie
10h

Does anyone know what would have to happen in the US to qualify trans people to be generally accepted in Canada as refugees? Any one have experience with trying? Please reply directly to my message if you do. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture