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Letters From a Trans-American's avatar
Letters From a Trans-American
10hEdited

Terrific reporting, S. Baum.

It breaks my heart to read how badly the California Interscholastic Federation has treated A.B. Hernandez. The leaders of that organization don't hold a candle to the integrity and courage of A.B., her parents, and A.B.'s competitors who congratulated and supported her. As usual, some of the adults are failing the kids.

For years I believed that the best solution to this issue was a return to the pre-Trump status quo, when the various sports leagues and associations, and their coaches and parents worked out a solution. Reading this story, I think I was wrong.

The truth is that there is no real middle ground here, at least if winning is the only thing that matters. In that regard, Trans athletes are not just challenging gender norms, they are challenging a culture around athletics that prioritizes winning and the end result over participation and the process of playing what is, at the end of the day, only a game.

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Anne
10h

This is just wrong.

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