San Jose State University is heading to the Women’s Volleyball Final after the 10th Circuit Court denied an appeal to ban the team from competing over allegations that it has a transgender player. Boise State, which had already forfeited a regular-season match against San Jose State under political pressure, doubled down by refusing to take the court in the semifinals. Boise State’s forfeit decision earlier in the year came after several Idaho state representatives pressured the school through email.

Notably, the athlete at the center of the controversy has never publicly stated her gender identity or her assigned sex at birth. Despite this, she has been the target of anti-trans rhetoric throughout the season, with opponents using her alleged identity to fuel calls for bans.

A complaint filed by Brooke Slusser, her teammate who she roomed with for over a year, highlights the athlete’s height of 6'1". Some conservative leaning papers have latched onto this: Must Read Alaska describes the athlete as "a physically imposing transgender player" who "is 6'1" and towers over opposing teams." However, a quick glance at the San Jose State University (SJSU) website shows that 7 out of 25 players on the team are 6 feet or taller. Additionally, 11 of Boise State’s players exceed 6 feet in height, with many taller than the athlete.

San Jose State University released the following statement: "In this time of Thanksgiving, we are especially thankful for those who continue to engage in civil and respectful discourse. We celebrate and support all of our students, including our student-athletes as they compete for our community on this holiday weekend. While we are disappointed in Boise State's decision, our women's volleyball team is preparing for Saturday's match and looks forward to competing for a championship."

San Jose State now moves forward to face either Colorado State or San Diego State University, both of which competed against San Jose earlier this season without issue. The final match will take place on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 6 PM ET.

You can read the 10th Circuit’s decision here.