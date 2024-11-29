Breaking: SJSU Will Play In Final After 10th Circuit Rules Allegedly Trans Player Can Play
The team advanced after Boise State University pulled out. They will play Colorado State or San Diego State University, both of whom played San Jose State University earlier in the season.
San Jose State University is heading to the Women’s Volleyball Final after the 10th Circuit Court denied an appeal to ban the team from competing over allegations that it has a transgender player. Boise State, which had already forfeited a regular-season match against San Jose State under political pressure, doubled down by refusing to take the court in the semifinals. Boise State’s forfeit decision earlier in the year came after several Idaho state representatives pressured the school through email.
Notably, the athlete at the center of the controversy has never publicly stated her gender identity or her assigned sex at birth. Despite this, she has been the target of anti-trans rhetoric throughout the season, with opponents using her alleged identity to fuel calls for bans.
A complaint filed by Brooke Slusser, her teammate who she roomed with for over a year, highlights the athlete’s height of 6'1". Some conservative leaning papers have latched onto this: Must Read Alaska describes the athlete as "a physically imposing transgender player" who "is 6'1" and towers over opposing teams." However, a quick glance at the San Jose State University (SJSU) website shows that 7 out of 25 players on the team are 6 feet or taller. Additionally, 11 of Boise State’s players exceed 6 feet in height, with many taller than the athlete.
San Jose State University released the following statement: "In this time of Thanksgiving, we are especially thankful for those who continue to engage in civil and respectful discourse. We celebrate and support all of our students, including our student-athletes as they compete for our community on this holiday weekend. While we are disappointed in Boise State's decision, our women's volleyball team is preparing for Saturday's match and looks forward to competing for a championship."
San Jose State now moves forward to face either Colorado State or San Diego State University, both of which competed against San Jose earlier this season without issue. The final match will take place on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 6 PM ET.
You can read the 10th Circuit’s decision here.
Hey folks: because the student is not public about their gender identity and everything about their trans status is hearsay, please don’t post their name. The name is easily found on major news sites and court filings, but here, let’s respect her privacy.
And just like that, we all became SJSU fans. Even those of yall who don’t watch sports 😁
But on a serious note, she’s played there for two years and no one batted an eye. It wasn’t until her teammate came out and started all this that it suddenly became a “problem”
There are women on the opposing teams who are as strong if not stronger and taller than her and yet she’s suddenly the “problem?”