Oklahoma Department of Education Superintendent Ryan Walters built his political career by turning the state’s public education system into a far-right pulpit of his own design, fear-mongering about and bullying trans kids, and calling America’s hard-working teachers “groomers,” “terrorists,” and “spreaders of pornography.”

Now, the man seeking to make Oklahoma the first state to have “brought back the Christian bible to every classroom” may face a sexual misconduct investigation himself.

Last week, during a routine meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSBE), a television in Superintendent Walters’ office displayed “naked women” on a “chiropractic table”—this according to at least two board members, Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage. Meanwhile, a parent was speaking to the board, according to reporting by NonDoc.

Walters insists he was not the only one with access to the television feed. Nonetheless, board members were “shocked and mad” by Walters’ behavior in the aftermath, and claim he simply “blew it off.” And when NonDoc approached his office for comment, reporters were berated and insulted.

“What an absolute joke of a story and this is embarrassing from you to write a junk tabloid lie,” a spokesperson for Walters wrote in an email to NonDoc. “Any number of people have access to these offices, you have a hostile board who will say and do anything except tell the truth, and now, ‘NonsenseDoc’ is reporting on an alleged random TV cable image.”

Reporters asked to clarify whether his reference to “a junk tabloid lie” meant he was denying the video incident occurred. “Go get a job at The Lost Ogle and let us know when you are going to write a real story,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, board members called for an investigation and possible disciplinary action against Walters, including a review of his teaching certificate.

“Besides the shock value and the disturbance of it all and how it affected me as a woman, I think it’s the double standard,” Carson said.

“I believe that Superintendent Walters should be held accountable just like we would any other school teacher, which means at this point—based on other things we’ve looked at in executive session—we would probably pull his (teaching) certificate and put him on his own list,” Deatherage said. “We should treat it the same.”

At least one other board member has come forward to corroborate at least some aspects of the incident. While his back was turned towards the television, he did notice some disturbance in Walters during the meeting, he told the press.

Meanwhile, bipartisan support of an investigation into Walters is growing. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were looking into the matter, and even staunch Republicans like House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton and State Sen. Adam Pugh have urged a deeper look into the incident, and pushed Walters to comply with investigators.

Walters has since doubled down, casting himself as a martyr to the political cause of conservatism. “As I lead the charge for a bold overhaul of education in Oklahoma,” he wrote in a public statement, “it’s no surprise to face politically motivated attacks.”

Walters called the board members’ assertions about the pornographic content on his screen “categorically false.”

“I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing,” he continued. “These falsehoods are the desperate tactics of a broken establishment afraid of real change. They aren’t just attacking me, they’re attacking the values of the Oklahomans who elected me to challenge the status quo.”

Walters continues to maintain ties with various anti-rights groups and actors, with an especially nasty penchant for targeting trans youth. He put “Libs of Tiktok” aka Chaya Raichik, a right-wing extremist influencer, on a state library committee despite the fact she has no professional credentials in child development nor education, nor had she ever stepped foot in Oklahoma; he platformed anti-trans conspiracy myths about putting litterboxes in schools; and he has waged harassment campaigns against LGBTQ students, parents and educators alike.