Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
21hEdited

I will have trouble forgiving myself if I feel later I have jinxed things to say it -- the end of Orbanism is a part of a trend. To the mid-terms!

Thank you, Erin.

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Georgette Wolf's avatar
Georgette Wolf
20h

If the Hungarians can dump Orbán and his parliament after 16 years, we BETTER be able to defeat Trump’s Congress after two! We Trans people saw what was coming because Trump came after us first. In essence we along with people of color have been the canaries in the coal mine. Now go out and VOTE, like our Hungarian trans brothers and sisters.

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