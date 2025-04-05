DXR // Wikimedia Commons

They didn’t have the votes. Even if Georgia Democrats had been able to round up every single party member in the State House, the Republican supermajority in both chambers—coupled with a Republican governor—could overrule them. It may seem like nothing can stop the torrent of anti-trans bills being ushered through the governing bodies.

So, over 70 lawmakers walked out—and called out their colleagues in the GOP for inundating the legislature with anti-trans policies, while stalling on critical issues like the housing crisis and cuts to Medicaid.

“We could be solving and tackling the big problems that we are sent here [for],” said Rep. Tanya Miller, an Atlanta Democrat who serves as House minority caucus chair, as per The Georgia Recorder. “Yet we waste time.”

Rep. Imani Barnes, also a Democrat, said there are “too many” anti-trans bills.

“They’re attacking the LGBTQ community for no reason,” she said. “I’m a part of that community, and it means a lot to me.”

Videos show Democratic state legislators pooling at the stairs inside the Capitol after refusing to vote on yet another bill targeting the trans community—this time, on a policy which would ban state funds from contributing to the gender affirming health care of incarcerated trans people.

The bill passed. Two Democrats stayed behind and voted against the bill. Three Democrats—Rep. Lynn Heffner, Rep. Tangie Herring, and Rep. Dexter Sharper—voted in favor of the anti-trans bill.

Proponents of such a ban claim this is a poor use of funds for all of the five incarcerated people in Georgia receiving this kind of state-subsidized health care while imprisoned.

Prior court rulings on the matter have been fickle (as have health care rights for anyone in prison, to an extent). Some judges have upheld gender affirming care as “medically necessary” for trans folks, rendering the denial of such care “cruel and unusual punishment” in violation of the Eighth Amendment.

In 2024, Idaho attempted to block state funding of trans-affirming, life-saving health care for incarcerated trans people, but a federal district court judge struck down the ban. Other states, such as Florida, Missouri, Utah and Kentucky, have similarly oriented policies in place. The courts also issued an injunction against President Donald Trump, declaring that, at least for now, swaths of his sweeping executive orders on sex and gender are unlawful, if not unconstitutional. He violated the injunction almost immediately and sent trans women to men’s prisons, where trans women are routinely subjected to sexual assault, abuse and forced detransition.

Trans women in prisons have recently reported having their hair shorn and their feminine clothing confiscated; being deprived of medication; and being subjected to mandatory, invasive body inspections by doctors and prison staff, including breast examinations to determine whether they qualify for a bra.

In a lawsuit against the federal government, one woman put it simply: “I’m just continuing to be punished for existing.”

