2022 was a tough year for transgender people, but it was not without its victories. While it is true that more anti-trans bills were proposed than any other time in history (155 bills in 2022), the vast majority of those bills were defeated. Many states saw advancements in transgender rights and new protections for transgender people - California and Nevada both passed amazing trans protective laws (among many other states). Other states like Ohio featured strong pushes against anti-trans legislation with major victories for the rights organizations and local organizers.

Transgender candidates won across the board this year. Inspirational stories emerged such as newly elected Zooey Zephyr’s discussion with a flight attendant with a transgender kid right as they landed and she learned she had won. On that same day, anti-trans candidates lost across the United States. School board races and statewide races alike resulted in huge defeats for Republicans who made anti-trans issues central to their campaigns.

There were many other victories as well. Amy Schneider’s historic Jeopardy run happened this year, as did her victory in the Tournament of Champions. We saw numerous studies showing transgender suicide rates are lowered by gender affirming care - these studies will be central to future fights for transgender rights in court. We also saw major figures like Jon Stewart and John Oliver come out swinging for transgender rights in their respective shows.

2022 was a year of victories for transgender people, and all trans people and activists should feel extremely proud. Here are all of the victories this year:

Transgender Candidates And Allies Win

Major Bills And Laws Passed

Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act . This codifies the right for LGBTQ+ people to marry the people of their choosing and does not leave the decision up to the courts, which recently overturned Roe v. Wade.

California passes a sanctuary law for transgender people. In California, SB107 was passed. This law is a comprehensive law protecting transgender people and means that transgender people fleeing states like Texas and Alabama can seek refuge in California if they are being investigated for providing gender affirming care for their trans youth. It also adds child custody protections and more.

Minneapolis passes a sanctuary act for transgender people. In Minneapolis, the city passed a law that protects transgender people under investigation for gender affirming care similar to SB107.

Washington D.C. passes the Human Rights Sanctuary Act. This act protects abortion refugees as well as transgender refugees similar to California’s SB107. If transgender people are being investigated for gender affirming care, or if parents are being investigated for gender affirming care for their kids, they can flee to Washington, D.C. and will not be extradited.

Massachusetts passes a bill that codifies gender affirming care as a right protected by the constitution. This bill passed by Massachusetts says that gender affirming care is protected by the constitution and protects access to it by trans youth.

Nevada passes a constitutional equal rights amendment. This amendment adds gender identity as a protected class to the constitution of Nevada and will protect transgender people in Nevada from bills and actions taken against them there.

Name change confidentially in New Jersey. Governor Murphy signed an executive order in New Jersey requiring name changes be kept confidential in court, giving transgender people there much needed privacy.

Durham County Public Schools passes sweeping trans protections. Durham County Public Schools in North Carolina represents over 30k students and they passed sweeping protections for transgender student bathroom access, sports access, name changes, and more!

Transgender people in Spain, Scottland get rights codified into law. On the same day, both Spain and Scotland passed major trans right reforms. In Scotland, transgender people gain easier access to legal recognition by the state. In Spain, trans people get protection from conversion therapy and the right to change their legal gender without parent approval at 16 years old.

Major Court wins

Anti-trans bills defeated:

Other Big Wins