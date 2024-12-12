The National Defense Authorization Act, which enacts the first federal anti-LGBTQ+ law in over a decade and targets the trans kids of military service members with bans on coverage of their gender affirming care, just passed with 81 Democratic votes. This bill and the votes of several Democrats are seen as a severe betrayal of transgender constituents.

The provision in this bill is similar to a version of earlier proposals introduced in the Senate version of the bill prior to the election. Those Senate provisions not only targeted transgender youth but also sought to restrict gender-affirming surgeries for transgender adults in the military. Now, passed by the House, it is expected that this policy will severely disrupt the lives of transgender service members by jeopardizing their access to care and stripping transgender family members of vital healthcare coverage.

Erin In The Morning has made the decision to publish each of the names of Democrats who voted for this bill. If you see your representative on this list, you can contact them to let them know how you feel by entering your address and looking up their information here. The source for the full list can be found at the roll call vote.

With no further wait, here is the list of Democrats that voted for the NDAA:

From the state of Alabama

Sewell (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Alaska

Peltola (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Arizona

Gallego (Democrat) votes Yea

Stanton (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of California

Aguilar (Democrat) votes Yea

Carbajal (Democrat) votes Yea

Costa (Democrat) votes Yea

Eshoo (Democrat) votes Yea

Harder (Democrat) votes Yea

Levin (Democrat) votes Yea

Lieu (Democrat) votes Yea

Lofgren (Democrat) votes Yea

Panetta (Democrat) votes Yea

Peters (Democrat) votes Yea

Ruiz (Democrat) votes Yea

Thompson (Democrat) votes Yea

Torres (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Colorado

Caraveo (Democrat) votes Yea

Crow (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Connecticut

Courtney (Democrat) votes Yea

DeLauro (Democrat) votes Yea

Hayes (Democrat) votes Yea

Himes (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Florida

Castor (Democrat) votes Yea

Cherfilus-McCormick (Democrat) votes Yea

Frankel, Lois (Democrat) votes Yea

Moskowitz (Democrat) votes Yea

Soto (Democrat) votes Yea

Wilson (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Georgia

Bishop (Democrat) votes Yea

McBath (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Hawaii

Case (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Illinois

Budzinski (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Indiana

Mrvan (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Maine

Golden (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Maryland

Hoyer (Democrat) votes Yea

Ivey (Democrat) votes Yea

Mfume (Democrat) votes Yea

Ruppersberger (Democrat) votes Yea

Trone (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Michigan

Scholten (Democrat) votes Yea

Slotkin (Democrat) votes Yea

Thanedar (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Minnesota

Phillips (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Mississippi

Thompson (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Nevada

Horsford (Democrat) votes Yea

Lee (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of New Hampshire

Pappas (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of New Jersey

Gottheimer (Democrat) votes Yea

Sherrill (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of New Mexico

Vasquez (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of New York

Jeffries (Democrat) votes Yea

Kennedy (Democrat) votes Yea

Meeks (Democrat) votes Yea

Morelle (Democrat) votes Yea

Ryan (Democrat) votes Yea

Suozzi (Democrat) votes Yea

Tonko (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of North Carolina

Davis (Democrat) votes Yea

Jackson (Democrat) votes Yea

Manning (Democrat) votes Yea

Nickel (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Ohio

Kaptur (Democrat) votes Yea

Landsman (Democrat) votes Yea

Sykes (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Pennsylvania

Cartwright (Democrat) votes Yea

Dean (Democrat) votes Yea

Houlahan (Democrat) votes Yea

Wild (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Rhode Island

Magaziner (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of South Carolina

Clyburn (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Texas

Allred (Democrat) votes Yea

Cuellar (Democrat) votes Yea

Escobar (Democrat) votes Yea

Gonzalez, V. (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Virginia

McClellan (Democrat) votes Yea

Scott (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Washington