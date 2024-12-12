81 Democrats Voted To Pull Care From Service Member's Trans kids. Here Are The Names.
81 Democrats have voted for the NDAA bill, which has an anti-trans amendment pulling care from trans youth enrolled in TriCare, the first national anti-trans bill of the modern era.
Erin In The Morning is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a subscriber.
The National Defense Authorization Act, which enacts the first federal anti-LGBTQ+ law in over a decade and targets the trans kids of military service members with bans on coverage of their gender affirming care, just passed with 81 Democratic votes. This bill and the votes of several Democrats are seen as a severe betrayal of transgender constituents.
The provision in this bill is similar to a version of earlier proposals introduced in the Senate version of the bill prior to the election. Those Senate provisions not only targeted transgender youth but also sought to restrict gender-affirming surgeries for transgender adults in the military. Now, passed by the House, it is expected that this policy will severely disrupt the lives of transgender service members by jeopardizing their access to care and stripping transgender family members of vital healthcare coverage.
Erin In The Morning has made the decision to publish each of the names of Democrats who voted for this bill. If you see your representative on this list, you can contact them to let them know how you feel by entering your address and looking up their information here. The source for the full list can be found at the roll call vote.
With no further wait, here is the list of Democrats that voted for the NDAA:
From the state of Alabama
Sewell (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Alaska
Peltola (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Arizona
Gallego (Democrat) votes Yea
Stanton (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of California
Aguilar (Democrat) votes Yea
Carbajal (Democrat) votes Yea
Costa (Democrat) votes Yea
Eshoo (Democrat) votes Yea
Harder (Democrat) votes Yea
Levin (Democrat) votes Yea
Lieu (Democrat) votes Yea
Lofgren (Democrat) votes Yea
Panetta (Democrat) votes Yea
Peters (Democrat) votes Yea
Ruiz (Democrat) votes Yea
Thompson (Democrat) votes Yea
Torres (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Colorado
Caraveo (Democrat) votes Yea
Crow (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Connecticut
Courtney (Democrat) votes Yea
DeLauro (Democrat) votes Yea
Hayes (Democrat) votes Yea
Himes (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Florida
Castor (Democrat) votes Yea
Cherfilus-McCormick (Democrat) votes Yea
Frankel, Lois (Democrat) votes Yea
Moskowitz (Democrat) votes Yea
Soto (Democrat) votes Yea
Wilson (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Georgia
Bishop (Democrat) votes Yea
McBath (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Hawaii
Case (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Illinois
Budzinski (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Indiana
Mrvan (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Maine
Golden (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Maryland
Hoyer (Democrat) votes Yea
Ivey (Democrat) votes Yea
Mfume (Democrat) votes Yea
Ruppersberger (Democrat) votes Yea
Trone (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Michigan
Scholten (Democrat) votes Yea
Slotkin (Democrat) votes Yea
Thanedar (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Minnesota
Phillips (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Mississippi
Thompson (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Nevada
Horsford (Democrat) votes Yea
Lee (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of New Hampshire
Pappas (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of New Jersey
Gottheimer (Democrat) votes Yea
Sherrill (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of New Mexico
Vasquez (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of New York
Jeffries (Democrat) votes Yea
Kennedy (Democrat) votes Yea
Meeks (Democrat) votes Yea
Morelle (Democrat) votes Yea
Ryan (Democrat) votes Yea
Suozzi (Democrat) votes Yea
Tonko (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of North Carolina
Davis (Democrat) votes Yea
Jackson (Democrat) votes Yea
Manning (Democrat) votes Yea
Nickel (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Ohio
Kaptur (Democrat) votes Yea
Landsman (Democrat) votes Yea
Sykes (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Pennsylvania
Cartwright (Democrat) votes Yea
Dean (Democrat) votes Yea
Houlahan (Democrat) votes Yea
Wild (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Rhode Island
Magaziner (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of South Carolina
Clyburn (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Texas
Allred (Democrat) votes Yea
Cuellar (Democrat) votes Yea
Escobar (Democrat) votes Yea
Gonzalez, V. (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Virginia
McClellan (Democrat) votes Yea
Scott (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Washington
Larsen (Democrat) votes Yea
Perez (Democrat) votes Yea
Schrier (Democrat) votes Yea
Strickland (Democrat) votes Yea
Fuck Dean Phillips (Democrat) votes Yea. What is the point of being in a Blue state, then? A refuge state to boot. What a slime ball.
Of course my Rep is on there. He voted for every single shipment of arms to Israel as well. What use are Democrats anyway when they vote like Republicans?